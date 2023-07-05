WATCH: Shark Spotting at Crowded Florida Beach During Holiday Weekend
NIGHTMARE FUEL
As Americans across the country celebrated Independence Day weekend by the water, several Florida beachgoers were met with a harrowing surprise. According to a video captured on Monday afternoon, several swimmers were seen scurrying out of the water in Navarre Beach, Florida at the sight of a shark’s fin circling the area. “Get out of the water,” one person is heard yelling while another screams, “Hury, hurry!” The woman who posted the viral video, Cristy Cox, said that the shark was chasing fish. According to WEAR-TV, a hammerhead shark was also seen in Perdido Key on Sunday afternoon, and at one point, even swam just yards away from shore. The shark spurred swimmers to sprint out of the water as one could be heard yelling, “Shark!”