All the Best Comic-Con 2017 Footage: ‘Justice League,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ More

Each year, over 175,000 comic book aficionados converge at a convention center in downtown San Diego, California, for Comic-Con—a four-day event celebrating pop culture. It began as a labor of love created by a handful of like-minded geeks in 1970 and has grown to become one of the biggest festivals in the world, where fans take in panels of A-list stars discussing their upcoming projects, as well as never-before-seen footage.
Here’s the best of this year’s new Comic-Con footage, from jaw-dropping trailers to sneak peeks.
[Editor’s Note: We’ll be sure to update this list as more footage comes in.]
JUSTICE LEAGUE SNEAK PEEK
In Theaters: November 2017
THOR: RAGNAROK TRAILER
In Theaters: November 3, 2017
READY PLAYER ONE TEASER
In Theaters: March 30, 2018
STRANGER THINGS SEASON 2
Premiere Date: October 27 on Netflix
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY SEASON 1
Premiere Date: September 24 on CBS
WESTWORLD SEASON 2
Premiere Date: 2018 on HBO
GAME OF THRONES SEASON 7
Premiere Date: Now Playing on HBO
MARVEL’S THE DEFENDERS SEASON 1
Premiere Date: August 18 on Netflix
THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 8
Premiere Date: October 22 on AMC
THE ORVILLE SEASON 1
Premiere Date: September 10 on FOX
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT
Premiere Date: September 5 on FX
RIVERDALE SEASON 2
Premiere Date: October 10 on The CW