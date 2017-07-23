All the Best Comic-Con 2017 Footage: ‘Justice League,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ More

Each year, over 175,000 comic book aficionados converge at a convention center in downtown San Diego, California, for Comic-Con—a four-day event celebrating pop culture. It began as a labor of love created by a handful of like-minded geeks in 1970 and has grown to become one of the biggest festivals in the world, where fans take in panels of A-list stars discussing their upcoming projects, as well as never-before-seen footage.

Here’s the best of this year’s new Comic-Con footage, from jaw-dropping trailers to sneak peeks.

[Editor’s Note: We’ll be sure to update this list as more footage comes in.]

JUSTICE LEAGUE SNEAK PEEK

In Theaters: November 2017

THOR: RAGNAROK TRAILER

In Theaters: November 3, 2017

READY PLAYER ONE TEASER

In Theaters: March 30, 2018

STRANGER THINGS SEASON 2

Premiere Date: October 27 on Netflix

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY SEASON 1

Premiere Date: September 24 on CBS

WESTWORLD SEASON 2

Premiere Date: 2018 on HBO

GAME OF THRONES SEASON 7

Premiere Date: Now Playing on HBO

MARVEL’S THE DEFENDERS SEASON 1

Premiere Date: August 18 on Netflix

THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 8

Premiere Date: October 22 on AMC

THE ORVILLE SEASON 1

Premiere Date: September 10 on FOX

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT

Premiere Date: September 5 on FX

RIVERDALE SEASON 2

Premiere Date: October 10 on The CW