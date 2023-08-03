WATCH: Underdogs Morocco Erupt After Advancing in World Cup

CHEAT SHEET
Morocco made history on Wednesday when it advanced to the Round of 16 in the nation’s first ever Women’s World Cup. After their 1-0 win over Colombia, Morocco’s players eagerly awaited the results of the match between Germany and South Korea. Fortunately for them, the match ended in a draw—a moment that had players erupting with glee, as the result propelled them to the next stage of the tournament. The team’s success didn’t come without its adversity, either. Morocco was shellacked by Germany 6-0 in its first ever Women’s World Cup match. But by winning its next two games, Morocco cemented a spot in the next round—while Germany was eliminated from the tournament Wednesday.