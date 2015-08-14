Watch: UT Highway Patrol’s Insane Car-Crash Supercut

Everybody knows that when you see police have a driver pulled over to the side of the road, you need to hit the brakes and give ’em some room, right? You’d think so. Yet, as evidenced by this insane collection of dash-cam footage from the Utah Highway Patrol—showing car after car being annihilated by speeding vehicles—it’s certainly not the case.

As the officer warns, “We wear bulletproof vests, but our vests won’t stop these bullets.”

Watch below, but fair warning: It makes a Tarantino flick feel like Bambi.