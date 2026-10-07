Weather Anchor’s Photos Go Viral Over Dramatic Weight Loss
The dramatic transformation sparked concern among her devoted fanbase.
Weather anchor Jane Bunn is opening up about her weight-loss transformation after viral photos sparked concern over her dramatic new look.
“For the past few months I’ve really been prioritizing my health, and that shift has brought so much energy and joy into my life,” Bunn told the Herald Sun in an Oct. 6 interview.
The 47-year-old meteorologist, who’s gained a devoted fanbase since joining 7News Melbourne in 2014, shared photos of herself at a St. Kilda Football Club Hall of Fame event in an Oct. 5 Instagram post.
At the event, the 7News Melbourne anchor showed off her slim frame in a strappy magenta top tucked into a long, tiered black skirt with rhinestones by Sass & Bide.
She wore a glamorous makeup look with thick, winged eyeliner and styled her sandy blond hair up, leaving out two face-framing front pieces.
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Dangly Swarovski earrings and silver Tony Bianco pumps completed her ensemble.
“Best and fairest and hall of fame tonight!” Bunn captioned her post, tagging the St. Kilda Football Club’s Instagram account.
The photos racked up more than 600 comments, with several fans calling out her weight loss.
“Jane, you look absolutely stunning, darling. Please don’t lose any more weight,” one person said.
“Be careful not to lose too much weight, Jane. I had a friend who did this. She went too far; now she’s back to what she was. It’s not sustainable,” said another fan.
“Jane, you look amazing. No need to lose anymore,” added another person.
Fans speculated that Bunn might have used a weight-loss drug to achieve her new look, but she has not publicly confirmed or denied it.
Bunn told the Herald Sun that she was “always surprised” about the wide-ranging interest in her appearance.
The meteorologist, who’s been married to her husband Michael Bunn for about 20 years, said she started her weight-loss journey after her news team moved to a different studio.
The move meant she would now show up in a full-body shot during her segment, so she started eating and drinking less, she said.
“There is actually this sign in your head that tells you ‘you have eaten enough,’ and I struggled with that for a very long time—about actually listening to that—and now I do,” Bunn said.
She added, “I’m feeling terrific, happy, and healthy.”
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