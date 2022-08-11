Weezer Cancels Broadway Residency Over Low Ticket Sales
SAY IT AIN’T SO
Weezer was always too cool for New York City, anyway. The legendary alt-rock band has canceled a planned five-night Broadway residency following disappointing ticket sales, frontman Rivers Cuomo said Wednesday. In a candid message posted to the Weezer Discord, of all places, Cuomo said he had “just learned” of the residency’s mothballing “due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.” The group had been planning to perform songs from their seasonal EP project SZNZ from Sept. 13 to 18 in the Broadway Theater. “I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion,” Cuomo said, adding an extra apology to those who had made travel plans. He added: “I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.” The band’s social media pages had not confirmed Cuomo’s announcement by Thursday, but tickets for the residency appeared to have been pulled offline. Looks like Weezer will have to find another island in the sun, because Manhattan ain’t it.