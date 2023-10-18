West’s Position on Israel Hurts Global Support for Ukraine: FT
GIFT TO RUSSIA
The West’s support for Israel in its attacks on Gaza has reversed diplomatic efforts to build a consensus in developing countries on condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report. Diplomats and officials told the Financial Times that Western attempts to make Moscow a pariah on the grounds of its breaching international law are now leaving the U.S. and its allies open to allegations of hypocrisy as Israel pulverizes Gaza in the wake of Hamas attacks on Israeli communities earlier this month. “We have definitely lost the battle in the Global South,” one senior G7 diplomat said, referring to countries including South Africa, India, and Brazil. “All the work we have done with the Global South [over Ukraine] has been lost… Forget about rules, forget about world order. They won’t ever listen to us again.” An EU official said the crisis is a “gift from heaven for Russia.”