When Alexis Maloney got the opportunity to appear on Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, she naturally had some concerns. “I have a career,” she recalls thinking during a recent interview with The Daily Beast. “Will people find out, and what will that do to me?” Her mother, on the other hand, was unequivocal: “Oh my gosh, you have to do it.”

For the uninitiated: Netflix’s latest bizarro dating show, which premiered Wednesday, finds six couples at odds. Within each pairing, one person is hellbent on getting married and the other is hesitant. The couples mix it up and speed-date with one another’s partners for a week before choosing one person to live with during a three-week “trial marriage.” After a second three-week test drive with their own partners, the couples must make the ultimate decision: Is it time to marry or... well, you know.

Alexis’ stint on the dating show was shorter than most. When tasked with choosing a new partner to date at the world’s most awkward dinner party, her boyfriend, Hunter Parr, decided to pop the question right then and there instead. For Alexis, this development seemed like a major improvement on the rest of the show’s run—especially after fellow contestant Colby Kiss rejected her.

During their first date, Alexis was, shall we say, blunt about her financial expectations of a partner. “People are like, ‘You don’t necessarily have to have that much money.’ I’m like, no, you do. I don’t ever want to have a situation where I have to pick, ‘Oh, I’m paying for this or this.’”

“I don’t think I’m the man that can fulfill all her needs she’s looking for,” Colby said during an in-the-moment interview. “To whatever man’s out there, good luck.”

Alexis later indicated in front of the group that Colby was her top choice among her potential beaus. His response was not exactly what anyone would want to hear: “That surprised me,” he said.

“Yeah, we had a good discussion,” Colby continued. “I don’t think I would see a future with you in marriage... I can’t see a future. I didn’t get that internal feeling.”

Alexis was not amused. At the aforementioned awkward dinner party, where contestants had to choose their future trial spouses, she offered her unvarnished opinion on the cowboy hat aficionado: “I’m just gonna be real with it. I don’t think Colby is a good person... I went on one date with him and the first thing he tells me is, ‘You’re unattractive.’”

Speaking with The Daily Beast, Alexis said the combination of suddenly being out of a relationship she’d nurtured for two years and going on her first date with Colby was “definitely a little jarring... but I think it just made it that much easier to kind of say, ‘Next.’

“I wouldn’t want to be with someone that says those things; I want to be with Hunter, who I came here to be with from the start,” she continued. “So to me, it’s kind of an irrelevant comment that made it that much easier.”

Alexis was the one who issued the ultimatum; she and Hunter couldn’t agree on whether or not they should get engaged before moving in together. But that doesn’t mean her now-fiancé was not on board.

“Sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone to try and move something forward, right?” Hunter told me as he sat by Alexis’ side. “So we thought, ‘All right, this could actually be an opportunity for us to get more clarity in our relationship.’”

Hunter also found another reason to be excited about their upcoming dive into reality TV mess: “We’ll have this kind of archive of our time on a Netflix dating show, which would be fun to share with our kids.” Who needs another family vacation slideshow, anyway?

But what exactly made Hunter suddenly feel ready for an engagement after being so unsure? It turns out, nothing makes identifying your one true love easier than dating a lot of other wonderful women. Every time Hunter observed something he liked in one of his potential new partners, he said, he realized it was a quality Alexis already possessed. “So for me it’s like, why date these other people? I already have her right here.”