The Best Bedding and Loungewear to Shop From Brooklinen’s Surprise Sale Event
Start your year off with a full bedding upgrade thanks to Brooklinen’s Surprise Event. Right now, practically everything on the site is 15% off with no minimum. Grab the newest color of the Heathered Cashmere Sheets, the super-soft Super-Plush bath sheets, or even some of the brand’s loungewear while it’s on sale.
The Brooklinen Classic Percale sheets are my personal favorite of the brand’s bedding offerings. The Core Sheet Set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases and you can choose from solid or patterned options. The sheets are made from 100% long staple cotton and even have “long” and “short” side labels so you’re not spending an extra 10 minutes figuring out which way the fitted sheet goes on.
Classic Core Sheet Set - Queen
A Super-Plush Robe is also a great idea to pick up while it’s 15% off. If you’re the kind of person that likes to squeeze as much lounge time out of your mornings before getting dressed, this is the robe for you. It’s made from Turkish Cotton and comes in three different colors.
Super-Plush Robe
Turn your home into an even more spa-like retreat with Brooklinen’s AM to PM Candle Set, which is also on sale. It comes with four scented candles: Wake (ocean tide), Magic Hour (rose), Dusk (woods), and Nightcap (bourbon and blood orange). They’re hand-poured in Brooklyn and have up to a 60 hour burn time.
AM to PM Candle Set
