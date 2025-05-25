What You Need to Know Before You Stock Up on Sunscreen This Summer

With summer just around the corner, protecting your skin from the sun’s UV and UVB (ultraviolet and ultraviolet B) rays, should be at the very top of anyone’s priority list. Which raises an important question—just how safe and reliable is your go-to SPF?

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has released its 2025 Annual Guide to Sunscreens, a go-to guide for reliable, evidence based ratings on sunscreen safety and performance.

Since 2007, these guides have sought to provide consumers with scientifically-backed information that pinpoints safe, reliable SPF products. This year, the group examined more than 2,200 SPF-marketed products sold across the United States, but roughly only around 500 of them successfully met the organization’s quality standards.

“Many sunscreens still fall short by offering misleading claims about protection, using outdated formulas, some even containing ingredients with potential health concerns,” the 2025 report states. “Federal sunscreen rules have remained largely unchanged since 1999, leaving consumers to navigate products with uncertainty."

“Outdated regulations continue to put U.S consumers at risk from ineffective and potentially harmful sunscreens,” says EWG. “The blame lies with manufacturers that refuse to provide the FDA with necessary safety data, stalling progress.”

EWG found that “mineral-based” sunscreens containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are the most effective due to their strength in defending against UV rays.

The least effective options on the market were products that include oxybenzone, octinoxate and fragrances—as research has posed these ingredients to do more harm than good. Spray-on sunscreens are also considered to be ineffective, compared to lotions and sticks, as they pose inhalation risks and lack sufficient coverage.

The report also noted that consumers should not solely focus on products with higher SPF claims but prioritize proper and regular application—and to while remember that, “the best sunscreen is the one you’ll use every day.”