    White House, CDC Move to Block COVID-Related Evictions Until January

    Kelly Weill

    VALERIE MACON

    The Trump administration will use the Center for Disease Control to block evictions through the end of the year for certain people experiencing COVID-19 financial hardships, the administration announced in a Tuesday conference all. The order applies to individuals making less than $99,000 a year, or couples making less than $198,000 combined, who cannot make rent or mortgage payments due to COVID-19 hardships. People must self-declare that they meet those criteria before receiving coverage. Landlords will also be allowed to evict people for reasons besides non-payment, like creating unsafe living conditions. The move comes amid a wave of evictions as Americans lose work en masse due to COVID-19 job closures. The policy will take effect immediately, but could face legal challenges from the real estate industry.

