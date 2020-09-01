White House, CDC Move to Block COVID-Related Evictions Until January
STAY HOME
The Trump administration will use the Center for Disease Control to block evictions through the end of the year for certain people experiencing COVID-19 financial hardships, the administration announced in a Tuesday conference all. The order applies to individuals making less than $99,000 a year, or couples making less than $198,000 combined, who cannot make rent or mortgage payments due to COVID-19 hardships. People must self-declare that they meet those criteria before receiving coverage. Landlords will also be allowed to evict people for reasons besides non-payment, like creating unsafe living conditions. The move comes amid a wave of evictions as Americans lose work en masse due to COVID-19 job closures. The policy will take effect immediately, but could face legal challenges from the real estate industry.