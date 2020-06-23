White House Correspondents’ Dinner Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been officially cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, originally scheduled for April 25, was set to have Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson as a host and Hasan Minhaj of the Netflix series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj as a second entertainer. It had been moved in April to August 29 with the hopes that the pandemic would have receded by that point. White House Correspondents Association President Jonathan Karl wrote in a message to WHCA members that the association is working on a virtual presentation to honor journalists and scholarship awardees. Karl also noted that the dinner is the primary fundraiser to finance the association’s work, which includes scholarships, support for White House journalists, and educational programming.