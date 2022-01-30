White House Hits Back at GOP Senator’s SCOTUS Affirmative Action ‘Beneficiary’ Remark
HYPOCRITE?
The White House this weekend hit back at GOP Sen. Roger Wicker’s comments that President Joe Biden’s promise to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer with a Black woman means the new pick will be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action. White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates pointed out in a statement that Wicker took no issue with former President Donald Trump’s early promise to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg specifically with a woman. “[W]hen the previous president followed through on his own promise to place a woman on the Supreme Court, Senator Wicker said, ‘I have five granddaughters, the oldest one is 10. I think Justice Amy Coney Barrett will prove to be an inspiration to these five granddaughters and to my grown daughters.’ We hope Senator Wicker will give President Biden’s nominee the same consideration he gave to then-Judge Barrett,” Bates wrote. In his Friday comments, Wicker implied that Biden’s Supreme Court pick would not receive any Republican votes because of what they view to be an affirmative action selection.