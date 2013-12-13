White House Panel: Rein in NSA

CHEAT SHEET
A committee appointed to advise President Obama on NSA’s controversial spying programs is about to release its final report, which will recommend broad new privacy protections. Among other suggestions, the report argues that the U.S. publicly announce how it plans to ensure the privacy of foreigners whose phone and Internet records are collected by the NSA. It also recommends that senior White House officials review the list of foreign leaders whose communications are under surveillance. “We’re not leaving it to Jim Clapper anymore,” one official said.