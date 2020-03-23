CHEAT SHEET
White House Pool Reporter Has 'Suspected Case' of COVID-19
The president of the White House Correspondents Association told his colleagues in an email on Monday that a White House reporter has “a suspected case of COVID-19.” John Karl said the reporter, who has not been identified, was at the White House on March 9, 11, 16, and 18. “We encourage all journalists who were at the White House during this time period to review public health guidance, consult their medical professionals and take the appropriate next steps,” Karl wrote in the email. “The WHCA has been in contact with the official’s news organization and the office of the White House physician. As we have said since this crisis began, our priority is to ensure that we can maintain a healthy pool to provide coverage of the president.”