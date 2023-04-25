White House Press Sec Corrects Herself After Fumbling on Biden’s 2nd Term
READ MY LIPS
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a clarification on Twitter just minutes after stumbling over a question during a Tuesday press briefing about whether President Joe Biden would serve all eight years if re-elected. During the briefing, held just hours after Biden officially announced his re-election campaign, Jean-Pierre said that serving a full second term was “something for him to decide.” She added: “I’m just not going to get ahead of it. And there’s a 2024 campaign. Anything related to that, I would refer you to that.” The press secretary tweeted shortly after, “As you know, we take following the law seriously. So I wanted to be sure that I didn’t go into 2024 more than is appropriate under the law. But I can confirm that if re-elected, @POTUS would serve all 8 years.” Biden, 80, is the oldest person to have ever been elected president. In recent months, his age has repeatedly been referenced by critics as a factor in his ability to potentially serve out a full second term.