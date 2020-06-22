White House Rolls Back Temperature Checks
The White House cut back on coronavirus precautions Monday, allowing visitors to enter the building without requiring a temperature check. The move is the first loosening of restrictions at the White House since lockdowns began in March and aligns with the District of Columbia’s move to phase two of reopening. Individuals who come in contact with either President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will still receive a temperature check and virus testing. Other precautions, including social distancing for members of the White House Correspondents’ Association and voluntary mask-wearing, are still in place. “In addition to social distancing, hand sanitizer, regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, and voluntary facial coverings, every staff member and guest in close proximity to the president and vice president is still being temperature checked, asked symptom histories, and tested for COVID-19,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said.