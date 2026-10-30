MAN IN THE MIRROR White House Spews Vile Insults at Reporter After Trump Rage Just days from Election Day, the White House is ripping screenshots from a reporter’s vacation TikTok to insult him online. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The White House is spewing vile insults at a reporter whom President Donald Trump lashed out at during a press gaggle Thursday.

The “Rapid Response 47” X account, reportedly overseen by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, has posted screenshots of Reuters White House reporter Jacob Bogage eating snacks in his car with the caption “sloppy!”

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The White House is personally attacking Reuters reporter Jacob Bogage, who asked the president about his abrupt decision to pull out of in-person campaign rallies this weekend. RapidResponse47/X

The screenshots were pulled from a TikTok of Bogage and his wife trying snacks on a road trip.

The disgusting attack came shortly after Trump exploded on Bogage for asking why he abruptly canceled a campaign rally with his must-win Senate candidate in Kansas. Bogage asked Trump, 80, if his decision had anything to do with fatigue from traveling so often for his cross-country midterm blitz.

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The sweat-soaked president did not take the question lightly.

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After asking where Bogage works, Trump fired back, “You are a SICK guy! Reuters is terrible, by the way. Look at this guy—he’s way out of shape... You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.”

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The White House took a victory lap over the surreal exchange between a president and a journalist covering the administration.

A second post by the White House targeting Jacob Bogage, who previously reported for The Washington Post. RapidResponse47/X

“@POTUS absolutely DESTROYS Fake News @jacobbogage,” the Rapid Response account wrote.

Trump biographer Michael Wolff estimates that Cheung weighs about 400 pounds, making his apparent targeting of Bogage ironic. Wolff also alleged that Cheung has had collapsing fits associated with his size in the past.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung regularly attacks members of the press who dare ask hard questions, like about the 80-year-old president’s health. Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

“There’s a sort of tragic feel about (Cheung) because he’s so heavy,” Wolff said on the Inside Trump’s Head Podcast.

Cheung has made venomous attacks a hallmark of his White House tenure—particularly while targeting reporters who ask questions of the president and his declining health.

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