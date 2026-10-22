SILENCED White House Strips Access to Reporter It Called a Sick Slur The White House added insult to injury for the reporter Trump barked at on Tuesday. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The White House has restricted access for the journalist whom it called a vile slur for people with Down Syndrome.

The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg was scheduled to serve as President Donald Trump’s print pooler on his Thursday trip to Sioux City, Iowa, but the White House suddenly revoked his assignment Wednesday without explanation, reports Semafor’s Maxwell Tani.

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Feinberg is the same reporter who, on Tuesday, was viciously attacked by the president for asking about his proposed D.C. golf course, which the White House later tacked on with a vulgar insult.

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Fox News reporters Jacqui Heinrich, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, condemned the decision in a statement Wednesday night.

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“The White House Correspondents’ Association strongly objects to the decision to restrict a journalist’s coverage simply because the president didn’t care for their questioning. That is retaliation,” Heinrich wrote. “The American public’s right to an independent press depends on reporters being able to do their jobs without fear that challenging the president will cut off their access.”

The senior Fox News reporter blasted the White House's conduct. Eric Lee/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and Feinberg for comment.

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Trump, 80, snapped at Feinberg in the Oval Office when asked about his plans for a golf course at East Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.

Trump throws a fit when he's asked questions he doesn't like. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“Wait a minute. Wait, wait. Quiet. Quiet!” the president snarled, interrupting Feinberg’s question. “What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?”

“Not that I know of, sir,” Feinberg replied, to which Trump snapped back, “No, I actually think there’s something wrong with you.”

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The White House’s anonymously run “Rapid Response” account gloated over Trump’s vicious attack with an even more obscene insult.

“@POTUS absolutely roasts Mongoloid Moron @AndrewFeinberg for his disgraceful behavior: ‘What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there’s something wrong with you,’” the account wrote.

After Trump snapped at a reporter, the White House's rapid response team took it further. X/RapidResponse47

The insult against Feinberg used a slur that referred to a discredited Victorian belief that people with Down Syndrome had similarities to East Asian people, who were seen as racially inferior to whites.

Its stark offensiveness caused the World Health Organization to delete the term in the 1960s.

Vice President JD Vance tagged in shortly after, calling Feinberg an “imbecile.”

“President Donald J. Trump eviscerates imbecile ‘journalist’ Andrew Feinberg for misbehaving in the Oval Office,” Vance, a devout Catholic convert, wrote on his official account.

Vance's official account on X also criticized Feinberg, without tagging him. X/AndrewFeinberg

Feinberg replied to Vance, “Mr. Vice President, if you’re going to insult me, at least have the guts to tag my account.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly attacked reporters this term. Trump himself frequently singles out journalists, often female reporters, to belittle them in front of their colleagues, such as when he told Bloomberg News’ Catherine Lucey, “Quiet, piggy,” last November.

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