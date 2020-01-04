White House to Notify Congress of Soleimani Killing As Part of War Powers Act: Report
The White House has told Congress that it will be sending a formal notification under the War Powers Act of the Thursday strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, The New York Times reports, citing a senior administration official and a congressional official. The notification is required within 48 hours of introducing U.S. armed forces into conflict or hostilities that could lead to war, but still has to be signed and sent to Congress, according to the officials. One portion of the document, which will be public, is expected to detail the White House’s legal justification for the strike, the Times reports. Another portion is expected to be classified as it will likely discuss intelligence that led to the strike. White House officials have said they were acting on credible intelligence that showed Soleimani was involved in imminent plans to attack American interests. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) introduced a resolution on Friday invoking the War Powers Act that would require a debate and vote in Congress to prevent further escalation with Iran.