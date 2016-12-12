White House: Trump Benefited From Hacks

Donald Trump clearly benefited from hacks on Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign emails, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said during a Monday press conference. "You didn't need a security clearance to figure out who benefitted from malicious Russian cyberactivity," Earnest said. "The president-elect didn't call it into question. He called on Russia to hack his opponent. He called on Russia to hack Secretary Clinton. So he certainly had a pretty good sense of whose side this activity was coming down on. The last several weeks of the election were focused on a discussion of emails that had been hacked and leaked by the Russians. These were emails from the DNC and John Podesta, not from the RNC and Stephen Bannon."
Last week, President Obama commissioned an investigation into the role a possible Russian hacking campaign might have played in the presidential election. Legislators on both sides of the aisle have also voiced support for an investigation into Russian hacking allegations. The Trump camp has remained vocally skeptical of the allegations, suggesting the intelligence community is acting in a partisan manner.