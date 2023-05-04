White House Unveils Plans to Address ‘Risks’ From Surging AI
CRUNCH TIME
The White House on Thursday announced new actions being taken by the Biden administration in an effort to defend America from potential threats posed by the lightning development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The measures, which aim to “mitigate” the “risks” from the technology, include $140 million in new funding from the National Science Foundation to launch seven new National AI Research Institutes. They also include “an independent commitment from leading AI developers, including Anthropic, Google, Hugging Face, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Stability AI, to participate in a public evaluation” of existing generative AI systems to “provide critical information to researchers and the public about the impacts of these models, and will enable AI companies and developers take steps to fix issues found in those models.” Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the CEOs of OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft, and Google at the White House on Thursday to “emphasize the importance of driving responsible, trustworthy, and ethical innovation with safeguards that mitigate risks and potential harms to individuals and our society.” The invitation to the meeting, obtained by Axios, added that the administration wanted to have a “frank discussion” about the risks of AI development and how they might be diminished.