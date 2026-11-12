THE GILDED AGING ‘White Lotus’ Star Gets Brutally Honest on Actresses With Plastic Surgery The actress offered a blunt opinion on her peers undergoing cosmetic procedures. John Nacion/Getty Images

Carrie Coon is doubling down on her stance toward anti-aging procedures.

The 45-year-old actress, who portrayed Laurie Duffy in Season 3 of The White Lotus, revealed in an interview with Elle that she finds it difficult to empathize with performers who undergo cosmetic procedures.

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“Of course, women should do what they want to do to feel their best, to not be depressed,” the Critics’ Choice Award winner told the outlet.

“The Gilded Age” actress attends the Season 4 HBO premiere on October 26, 2026, in New York City. Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She continued, “However, it is worth questioning what we have internalized and where that choice is coming from.”

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“My experience, as I’ve watched this augmentation take over my industry—and then everything else, because my industry leads those conversations—I find it so alienating,” she said.

Coon, photographed at the Los Angeles "White Lotus" Season 3 premiere in 2025, spoke to Elle about her stance on anti-aging procedures. Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

A frozen face, she pointed out, can result in a less-impactful experience for viewers.

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“When I see an actress who’s so far down the road that I do experience their face not moving, I don’t have as much empathy for them in their performance,” Coon said, adding, “I don’t have the mirror neurons.”​

Coon, who has played Bertha Russell on The Gilded Age since 2022, said she prefers to “come to terms” with preparing for her morbid ending, rather than living in fear.​

“I guess that means I make a choice personally not to do anything to myself, and maybe that means my career has five more years in it. Oh, well, I’ll do something else,” she explained.

The actress has previously spoken about anti-aging procedures.

A younger Carrie Coon attends the "Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?" Broadway Opening Night Afterparty at Bond 45 on October 13, 2012 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

“Authenticity is more evocative than any kind of engineering you might consider doing to your face or your body,” she told Glamour in a 2025 interview.

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