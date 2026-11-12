‘White Lotus’ Star Gets Brutally Honest on Actresses With Plastic Surgery
The actress offered a blunt opinion on her peers undergoing cosmetic procedures.
Carrie Coon is doubling down on her stance toward anti-aging procedures.
The 45-year-old actress, who portrayed Laurie Duffy in Season 3 of The White Lotus, revealed in an interview with Elle that she finds it difficult to empathize with performers who undergo cosmetic procedures.
“Of course, women should do what they want to do to feel their best, to not be depressed,” the Critics’ Choice Award winner told the outlet.
She continued, “However, it is worth questioning what we have internalized and where that choice is coming from.”
“My experience, as I’ve watched this augmentation take over my industry—and then everything else, because my industry leads those conversations—I find it so alienating,” she said.
A frozen face, she pointed out, can result in a less-impactful experience for viewers.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“When I see an actress who’s so far down the road that I do experience their face not moving, I don’t have as much empathy for them in their performance,” Coon said, adding, “I don’t have the mirror neurons.”
Coon, who has played Bertha Russell on The Gilded Age since 2022, said she prefers to “come to terms” with preparing for her morbid ending, rather than living in fear.
“I guess that means I make a choice personally not to do anything to myself, and maybe that means my career has five more years in it. Oh, well, I’ll do something else,” she explained.
The actress has previously spoken about anti-aging procedures.
“Authenticity is more evocative than any kind of engineering you might consider doing to your face or your body,” she told Glamour in a 2025 interview.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…