On Wednesday, as New York City’s 12-and-up vaccination rate neared 80 percent, a small crowd gathered outside a Staten Island hospital to listen to an Illinois white nationalist rail against vaccines.

“Ninety-eight percent of the people in that building are vaccinated,” Nick Fuentes announced of the hospital. The crowd booed.

Fuentes is a leader of the Groyper movement, a youth-focused white nationalist collective with ties to far-right elected officials like Rep. Paul Gosar. Fuentes is also on an anti-vaccine speaking tour, promoting vaccine hoaxes to fans who travel interstate to stand inside police barricades with him. He’s not the only far-right figure to convert his events into anti-vaccine rallies. From Boston to Los Angeles, longtime extremists are repurposing their rowdy events for vaccine-reluctant crowds.