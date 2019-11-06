A NEW STORY
Whitney Houston’s Best Friend Reveals Their Romantic Relationship
Whitney Houston’s best friend is speaking out about her romantic relationship with the singer in the early ’80s, according to People. In her new memoir, 58-year-old Robyn Crawford says she and Houston met while they were counselors at a summer camp in their late teens. Their friendship continued as Houston rose to fame. “We wanted to be together, and that meant just us,” she said, according to People. However, Crawford claims Houston ended the physical part of their relationship in 1982 after she signed a record deal with Clive Davis. The singer gave her a slate blue Bible to break the news, Crawford recalled. “She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore, because it would make our journey even more difficult,” she said, claiming pressure also came from Whitney’s family. “She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us, and back in the ’80s that’s how it felt.”