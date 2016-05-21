Who Won the Preakness Stakes: Watch the Race Live Stream Online

UPDATE: Exaggerator won the race, effectively ending Nyquist's chances to become the second colt to win the Triple Crown in as many years. The Belmont race will be held Saturday, June 11.

The Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the 2016 Triple Crown races, is set to begin Saturday evening at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The flat thoroughbred horse race will take place at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. This year's will be the first Preakness since American Pharoah won the Triple Crown in 2015 and ended a 37-year drought on the achievement.

The heavy favorite for the race is Nyquist (3:5 odds), who won the 2016 Kentucky Derby just two weeks ago. His experience running on wet grounds should act in his favor, as most weather forecasts call for rain all day. Kentucky Derby runner-up Exaggerator (3:1) also has experience with wet tracks.

Should Nyquist win the big race, he will continue his career undefeated record and advance to June's Belmont Stakes with a chance to become the second Triple Crown winner in as many years.

Those with a television can view the Preakness coverage on NBC, beginning at 5 p.m. ET. To view the race online, a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live Extra. Use of the NBC live stream requires cable subscriber verification after a 45-minute free trial.