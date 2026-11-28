The president’s Thanksgiving meltdown proves that he’s come undone after the midterms, his biographer says.

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President Donald Trump’s deranged Thanksgiving rant laid bare his desperation after Republicans suffered a crushing defeat in the midterms, his longtime biographer said.

Author Michael Wolff said the president’s bizarre 463-word meltdown on Truth Social early Thanksgiving morning proved that he has run out of options after Americans delivered a scathing rebuke of his administration at the polls.

Trump’s tantrum on Thursday covered everything from “fake Economic Numbers” and the “Radical Far Left” to the Somalian population in the U.S. and his beloved White House ballroom.

“I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%, A RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated,” he said.

“Also, I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left, those that are looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia, those who want to redistribute Property, so that all of the hardworking people that have built up, over a lifetime, a certain Wealth, will now be forced to distribute it throughout the Country, even to those who refuse to work,” he added.

Donald Trump on Truth Social

Wolff said the rant begged a simple question: Why?

“Why would he possibly be doing this?” he asked Inside Trump’s Head co-host Joanna Coles, pointing out that the issues covered by Trump were “incredibly unpopular” with voters—“so unpopular that the Republicans were dealt a generational defeat.”

“The answer is because he doesn’t know how to do anything else, because he simply doesn’t care,” he mused. “Because—actually, I’m not sure that I can get another reason. I suppose you could say he has some strategy, but he doesn’t really. He seldom has strategies, and to begin to divine what the strategy here is impossible. So I would say he just does this because he has one setting, and this is it. He can’t adapt to a new circumstance.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.

Voters resoundingly rejected the Republican Party in the midterms, with several Trump-endorsed candidates bowing to their Democratic opponents in a stunning blue tsunami.

Wolff said the outcome of the election was a clear signal from Americans to Trump.

“You can’t get a clearer signal than the signal that was sent to him several weeks ago,” he said. “This doesn’t work. So therefore… you keep doing it? Why would you keep doing it?”

President Donald Trump celebrated Thanksgiving by pardoning turkeys and lashing out at perceived enemies. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Wolff added that Trump knows he doesn’t personally need the votes since he won’t be running for re-election, but he’s nevertheless aware that he still speaks for the GOP.

“It’s a very clear logic: ‘I need to have people, I need to have the support of voters.’ And that is the overruling logic of democracy. That’s what makes things work, makes things logical,” the author explained.

Trump and first lady Melania also took calls from service members for Thanksgiving. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“And if he himself doesn’t need it, he’s not gonna face another election. But nevertheless he is the head of the Republican Party, which is, by every stupid thing he says, is kind of significantly wounded, grievously wounded,” Wolff added. “And yet, he goes on.”

Find and subscribe to Inside Trump’s Head with Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on YouTube and Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings on other podcast platforms.