PARTY’S OVER Why Trump’s Panicked Goons Are About to Lawyer Up: Author Michael Wolff says the president’s devotees are in for a post-midterm reckoning—likely on two very different fronts.

Donald Trump’s top loyalists could soon face a chilling shift in fortune, the president’s longtime biographer says.

Author Michael Wolff tells the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that a Republican loss in next week’s midterms could leave Trump’s inner circle facing blowback from both Trump and a soon-to-be Democratic Congress that is hungry for investigations.

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“I think the implosion will be intense,” Wolff predicted. “We will return to the worst days of the first administration.”

Trump’s loyalists will find themselves hung out to dry as the president scrambles to pin the blame on everyone but himself, Wolff predicts. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Wolff, who chronicled the chaos of Trump’s first term in Fire and Fury, continued, “Everybody’s job will be up in the air. Everybody will be blamed by Trump for losing this election—certainly he will not take any blame, so it will be put on everyone else. And everyone then also will be facing the wrath of the Democrats.”

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He predicted that if Democrats retake control of both the House and Senate—as they are now favored to do on prediction markets—the party will “resist” impeaching Trump and instead focus all its “firepower” on the people around him.

Wolff suggested Todd Blanche could soon find himself in the hot seat. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“The first thing that everybody is going to have to think about is getting a lawyer,” Wolff said. “It is existential. Everything changes, which is such a weird—if you think about it—weird world to be working in; that you could go from... the most powerful people in the country to the most beleaguered people in the country in a matter of hours.”

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Co-host Joanna Coles noted that Democrats are already plotting to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, while Wolff pointed to Attorney General Todd Blanche as another target.

“Todd Blanche in the last number of months, I mean most, vividly, has become the chief enabler of Donald Trump,” Wolff said. “He may not have been the most brilliant lawyer in the world, but he certainly knows that the actions that he’s taken against these people who Trump has a grudge against have no chance of succeeding in court, but he has to do them anyway because Donald Trump tells him to do them.”

“If they lose the Senate, this is gonna come on to him,” he added.

Coles predicted that Democrats will “just start firing subpoenas at him.” If that happens, Wolff predicts Trump’s loyalists may find themselves hung out to dry as he tries to assign blame.

“I do think it will be a bloodbath in the in the in the West Wing,” he said. “He will first blame the election system, and that is going to be several weeks of agony for the country, and then he’s gonna blame his staff.”

He added, “Everybody is on the hot seat... except Natalie Harp.”

Reached for comment, White House spokesman Davis Ingle sent the Daily Beast a recycled statement: “Michael Wolff is a professional scumbag and serial liar whose brain has been completely warped by his severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Find and subscribe to Inside Trump’s Head with Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on YouTube and Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings on other podcast platforms.

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