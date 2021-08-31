Wichita Woman Posted Mocking Video of Special Needs Student in Shower: Prosecutors
A 22-year-old Wichita woman got three years of probation for filming a nonverbal special needs student in the shower and posting the video on social media with mocking commentary, The Wichita Eagle reports. The woman, identified as Taylor C. Flowers, was employed at the nonprofit Heartspring, which provides services for children with developmental disabilities and their families, when prosecutors say she filmed the 17-year-old girl, a student of Heartspring’s residential school. The video, which showed the student nude from behind as she reached for a loofah, was shared to Snapchat. Another employee saw the video and reported it in November 2020, according to an arrest affidavit. Should Flowers violate the terms of her probation, she could go to prison for up to 34 months.