Wife Sought Restraining Order Before Murder-Suicide That Killed 6
BRUTAL
Police responding to a shooting at a Tennessee home found the house in question torched and six people inside dead, with authorities suspecting a grisly murder-suicide. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told local media that Gary Barnett, the home’s 48-year-old owner, killed his wife, her daughter, and two of her children before shooting himself. The children’s grandmother also died, while medics transported a seventh living victim to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, NewsChannel9 reports. Authorities said it’s unclear how many victims died from gunshot wounds or as a result of the fire that engulfed the house. Before the murder-suicide, Barnett’s wife, Regina, had sought a restraining order against him and expressed fears he would kill her. “My soon to be (ex) husband threatened to shoot me and he verbally abuses me every day,” she stated in court documents, according to the New York Post. “He also has anywhere from 50 to 60 guns in his room.”