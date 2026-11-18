EMERALD ISLE RAMPAGE Wild Details Revealed in Alleged U.S. Military Plane Attack The U.S. Air National Guard C-130 Hercules has since been deemed inoperable. U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York

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An axe-wielding Irishman has been busted after destroying a $60 million U.S. military plane, federal prosecutors say. Daithi O’Corrain, 48, has been charged with totaling a U.S. Air National Guard C-130 Hercules after he allegedly snuck onto a Shannon, Ireland, airfield and proceeded to cut hydraulic lines, smash cockpit gauges, and pour ball bearings into fuel tanks. O’Corrain’s anger with the U.S. military’s involvement in the Middle East was cited as a reason behind the rampage, according to an online fundraiser. The plane was reportedly rendered inoperable. O’Corrain was described as an independent peace activist and was arrested by Ireland’s police force, An Garda Síochána. If convicted in the United States, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison. FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. said the attack was a carefully coordinated one, writing in a statement, “This was not an act of spontaneous vandalism. The defendant allegedly spent months researching the aircraft, acquiring tools and materials, and preparing to maximize the destruction he could inflict.”

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