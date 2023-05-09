Wild Scenes as Jordan Neely Vigil Turns Violent in New York
‘VIOLATIONS OF THE LAW’
A candlelight vigil for Jordan Neely quickly turned ugly on Monday night as police clashed with protesters in ugly scenes captured on social media. Police said at least 150 demonstrators took to the streets on Monday night close to Broadway-Lafayette station, where Neely was killed on May 1. In a press briefing, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey confirmed 11 people were arrested over “different violations of the law” that included the discovery of a Molotov cocktail. “We understand why people want to elevate their voices and protest, and we support that...but we cannot have people coming out to protest bringing out dangerous substances like this,” he said. Most of the charges against demonstrators were for disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration over sound amplification, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. No one has been arrested in connection with the Molotov cocktail.