DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE Wild Trump Blackout Conspiracy Explodes After Outage Chaos As nationwide disruptions pile up, conspiracy theories tying them to Project 2025 are gaining traction. Kylie Cooper/Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

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A cascade of disruptions at critical institutions has sparked wild conspiracy theories alleging that President Donald Trump and his allies are waging a coordinated campaign outlined in Project 2025.

The conspiracy theories, which claim the disruptions were laid out in Trump loyalists’ blueprint for expanding presidential control, began circulating after Thursday’s Microsoft outage and gained momentum after the FAA experienced a technical problem that triggered a nationwide ground stop and days of travel chaos.

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On Monday, major U.S. banks, as well as United Airlines, reported widespread outages. Then, six insiders told CNN on Tuesday that the National Security Agency’s highly classified internal communications network had gone down.

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“Microsoft on Thursday. FAA on Friday. Banks on Monday. Quick! Someone tell me what’s next on the list in Project 2025!” one Threads user wrote.

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At the heart of the conspiracy theories is the allegation that the FAA outage was intentional, orchestrated to make the case for Project 2025’s push to have the agency “operate more like a business.”

The far-right Heritage Foundation’s nearly 900-page book calls for reducing the FAA’s reliance on congressional funding and separating it from the Department of Transportation, or at the very least, separating the Air Traffic Organization from the FAA and moving it out of Washington, D.C.

Some of Project 2025’s objectives for the FAA are outlined on page 633 of the policy book. Heritage Foundation

However, no Trump administration official appears to have seized on the national ground stop so far to advocate spinning off the FAA or the ATO from the DOT, or privatizing either entity. Still, the idea appears to have gained some traction, with Fox Business host Taylor Riggs making the case for FAA privatization on air Tuesday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The growing list of outages has only fueled the conspiracy theories that the disruptions are deliberately engineered to manufacture support for Project 2025, particularly its broad goal of deregulation.

Trump has pursued many of Project 2025’s policy priorities and appointed a number of its authors to influential posts. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Actor Wil Wheaton, best known for starring in Stand by Me and in a Star Trek TV series, wrote on Threads, “How interesting that a bunch of infrastructure disruptions and power grabs outined [sic] in Project 2025 are all happening exactly the way they drew it up, almost like there’s a speed run before the new Congress is seated and the investigations begin.”

“Can someone post the next few chapters of Project 2025 so we can be ready?” another Threads user asked.

Some, like Wheaton, noted that the disruptions came just after Democrats won the midterms in a landslide. Wil Wheaton/X

During the 2024 campaign trail, Trump tried to publicly distance himself from Project 2025 as critics characterized it as proof that he wanted to impose an authoritarian government.

Trump has pursued many of Project 2025’s policy priorities and appointed several of its authors to influential posts. According to the community-driven Project 2025 Tracker, 141 of the 321 objectives laid out in the blueprint have been completed since the beginning of Trump’s term, while 70 are listed as being in progress.

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