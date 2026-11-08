 Skip to main content
CLOSE CALL

Wild Video Shows Plane Crash on Busy Highway

An engine issue caused the plane to make an emergency landing.

By Lauren Hartley

A Cessna 172D Skyhawk plane carrying two people glided over the back of a pickup truck as it made an emergency landing on a busy Florida highway, footage shows. Miraculously, no injuries were reported at the scene. The aircraft made the emergency landing at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, after the pilot reported an engine issue. The plane departed from Sebring, Florida, about 50 minutes before it made a complete landing near Bayshore Road and Interstate 75 in Fort Myers. “Couldn’t have been a better outcome. Grateful doesn’t come close!” Carmine Marceno, Lee County’s sheriff, wrote. The Federal Aviation Administration will open an investigation into the incident. The plane emergency follows a string of fatal crashes in Florida. On Wednesday, a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into the water off Biscayne Bay in Miami, killing one. Last Sunday, a Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach, killing all nine people on board.

Read it at The Guardian

CHEAT SHEET

Wild Video Shows Plane Crash on Busy Highway

Wisconsin State Trooper Released After ICE Detained Him

Fishermen Save Cruise Ship Pianist After 9 Hours at Sea

Boxer, 37, Wheeled Out of Concert Unresponsive

WWE Star Emerges as Favorite in Red State Senate Appointment

Haunting Final Call From Doomed Jet Passenger Revealed

SEE MORE CHEATS