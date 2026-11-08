CLOSE CALL Wild Video Shows Plane Crash on Busy Highway An engine issue caused the plane to make an emergency landing. # 1

A Cessna 172D Skyhawk plane carrying two people glided over the back of a pickup truck as it made an emergency landing on a busy Florida highway, footage shows. Miraculously, no injuries were reported at the scene. The aircraft made the emergency landing at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, after the pilot reported an engine issue. The plane departed from Sebring, Florida, about 50 minutes before it made a complete landing near Bayshore Road and Interstate 75 in Fort Myers. “Couldn’t have been a better outcome. Grateful doesn’t come close!” Carmine Marceno, Lee County’s sheriff, wrote. The Federal Aviation Administration will open an investigation into the incident. The plane emergency follows a string of fatal crashes in Florida. On Wednesday, a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into the water off Biscayne Bay in Miami, killing one. Last Sunday, a Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach, killing all nine people on board.

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