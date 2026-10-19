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PLANE CHAOS

Wild Video Shows Terrifying Plane Crash on Busy Road

Three people, including a child, were injured in the crash.

Wrecked plane.

San Jose Police Department

By Ewan Palmer

Terrifying footage has emerged showing a small plane nose-diving into a road in San Jose, California. Three people, including one child, were injured after the low-flying single-engine propeller plane clipped an overpass before crashing into the street on Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Drive on Saturday afternoon. The San Jose Fire Department confirmed that everyone injured was on the plane and that no one on the ground was hurt. All three were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. The plane avoided hitting any vehicles on the road. The crash caused a minor fuel spill, but emergency crews were able to tackle it quickly. Authorities took about three hours to clear the wreckage. Images of the destroyed plane on the road were shared online by the San Jose Fire Department. Federal Aviation Administration records show the aircraft was a 1968 Cessna 177A Cardinal registered to Flying Twenty Inc., a flight club for San Jose State University students, alumni, and faculty. Investigators have launched an investigation into the crash and its cause.

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