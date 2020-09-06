CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Wildfire Traps Nearly 1,000 at Northern California Reservoir With No Way to Evacuate
ABLAZE
Read it at The Fresno Bee
A fire in Northern California has trapped nearly 1,000 people at a reservoir with no way to evacuate, The Fresno Bee reports. The Creek Fire, now nearly 5,000 acres, has cut off all evacuation routes from the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, and local authorities are advising people to protect themselves from the blaze by jumping in the water if necessary. “Mainly our focus is the safety of all the folks all over the forest, just making sure folks are safe and get them evacuated,” Sierra National Forest spokesperson Dan Tune told the paper. A weekend heat wave has hit Northern California and sent temperatures into the triple digits. Several fires in the Bay Area have already been burning for weeks.