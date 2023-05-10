CHEAT SHEET
American Man Arrested in Philippines After Girlfriend’s Body Found
Police in the Philippines have arrested a 71-year-old American man on the suspicion that he murdered his Filipina girlfriend and hid her body in a plastic water drum. Authorities discovered the body of Mila Loslos, 48, wrapped in a garbage bag and duct tape, at the home she shared with boyfriend William Worth just outside the capital of Manila, CBS News reported. They also found three knives and a length of rope. The woman’s adult son summoned police to the scene after she had been missing for several days and he smelled a “foul odor” at the house. A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Manila told Agence France-Presse that U.S. authorities are aware of the case but declined to provide additional information.