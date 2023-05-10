CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    American Man Arrested in Philippines After Girlfriend’s Body Found

    GRISLY

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Members of the Philippine National Police Special Reaction Unit gather as part of a police visibility operation along a main road in Metro Manila, Philippines, June 4, 2016.

    Romeo Ranoco/Reuters

    Police in the Philippines have arrested a 71-year-old American man on the suspicion that he murdered his Filipina girlfriend and hid her body in a plastic water drum. Authorities discovered the body of Mila Loslos, 48, wrapped in a garbage bag and duct tape, at the home she shared with boyfriend William Worth just outside the capital of Manila, CBS News reported. They also found three knives and a length of rope. The woman’s adult son summoned police to the scene after she had been missing for several days and he smelled a “foul odor” at the house. A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Manila told Agence France-Presse that U.S. authorities are aware of the case but declined to provide additional information.

    Read it at CBS News