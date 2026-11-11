BUNDLE UP 5 Winter Jacket Trends That Stylish People Are Already Adopting From funnel jackets to military-inspired outerwear, these are the jackets to buy this season. Moritz Scholz/Getty Images

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Condolences or congratulations: colder temperatures are officially here. Even for those who relish this time of year, it can be hard to come to terms with the colder weather—if only because of the challenges of shifting closets into a new season. Grief aside, there’s at least one benefit to those cooler temperatures: outerwear.

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A jacket is one of the few pieces that can weather-proof your wardrobe, elevate everyday ensembles, and signal great personal style. And this winter, outerwear is the outfit. At least, that’s what one could surmise from the latest jacket trends surfacing in runway collections and retail shelves. The season’s biggest jacket trends seem aimed at pushing us to take more “risks,” whether through pony-hair finishes or military details.

Of course, not everyone identifies as a “risk taker” in the clothing department, but that’s not necessary when this season’s outerwear reflects so many different sartorial perspectives (and styling approaches).

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From jackets that feel like they’ve been unearthed from a vintage shop to blazers that look like they’ve been pulled straight from a stylish older sister’s wardrobe, you’re sure to find at least one winter jacket trend that feels personal to you. Whether paired with slim-fitting skinnies or a semi-romantic ruffled blouse, they’ve proven that the secret to embracing colder temperatures without sacrificing personal style is having a cool jacket in tow.

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Ahead, we’ve rounded up six winter jacket trends that will be everywhere this season.

Wild Things

We’ve all been there: you’re unmotivated to get dressed, so you turn on your favorite playlist. The next song in the queue? “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan, or at least that’s what we’re guessing was the soundtrack that inspired creative directors to incorporate show-stopping animal-print jackets with shaggy textures, faux-fur trims, and pony-hair finishes into their fall/winter collections.

Moritz Scholz/Getty Images

Runways aren’t the only territory that animal-print jackets have taken over, as we’ve seen them in the wild, or rather the wardrobes of stylish people, too. The main difference between their styling in these two environments lies in the “tamer” approach taken by the style crowd. Rather than treating the outerwear like a “show-pony”, they’ve made it the workhorse of their winter wardrobes, pairing it with everything from leather pencil skirts and pumps to relaxed jeans and loafers.

Anthropologie $ 178 Avec Les Filles Faux Fur Cuff Jacket Shop Now Anthropologie

Military Jackets

It’s said that history rhymes; that’s never rung truer than when it comes to the latest outerwear trend taking over for winter: military jackets. The sharply tailored silhouette has been around for generations—origins can be traced from Napoleon Bonaparte’s reign in the 18th century to the indie-sleaze movement in the early 2000s—but military jackets are back in the spotlight.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

The renewed zeal for the trend can be attributed to rising sociopolitical uncertainty and the fall/winter runway collections of Khaite, Balmain, and McQueen. There’s never been a stronger case for reenlisting military jackets back into your closet this winter; just be sure to take marching orders, or, in this case, styling inspiration from the fashion crowd by pairing yours with more pragmatic pieces.

Free People $ 198 We The Free Ryland Band Jacket Shop Now Free People

Collarless Jackets

Sometimes the most interesting detail is the one that’s missing—as with one of the season’s biggest jacket trends. Across F/W 26 collections, creative directors leaned into the concept of “less being more” by embracing a stripped-back approach to tailoring, leaving lapels out of the equation. But don’t be fooled: what these jackets lacked in lapels, they made up for with other luxurious details.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

At Chanel, Kalmée, and Dior, that showed up as more dramatic design details, like intricate frog closures, sweeping peplums, and even bronze-hued tweeds and brocades. It’s proof that you don’t always have to do more to stand out; let the silhouette do the heavy lifting by styling it with a fluid midi skirt or rigid jeans.

Nordstrom $ 169 Nordstrom Curved Hem Collarless Jacket Shop Now Nordstrom

Funnel Neck Jackets

If you can’t wrap your mind around going sans-collar this season, there’s another trend worth your consideration: funnel neck jackets. First popularized by luxury fashion houses in the ‘50s, the exaggerated silhouette features an extra-long, almost cone-like neckline that is the antithesis of the lapelless silhouettes shown in other collections.

Moritz Scholz/Getty Images

That more “dramatic” take on outerwear has drawn attention from a new wave of creatives that have reimagined the classic silhouette in their recent runway collections—including Chemena Kamali of Chloé, Phoebe Philo, and Cate Holstein of Khatie. Whether in the form of cropped trenches or leather bombers, creatives have made a compelling case for becoming a funnel-philo this winter.

Nordstrom $ 100 BP Funnel Neck Faux Leather Jacket Shop Now Nordstrom

Tang Jackets

Collars, or the lack thereof, weren’t the only design detail worth paying attention to in F/W 26 collections. Winter is all about artful fastening, as tang jackets have taken over runways, reels, and every retailer’s shelves. Often referred to as frog-closure or pankou jackets, the oversized silhouette features a mandarin collar and decorative knotted fastenings and can be traced back to traditional riding gear worn during the Qing dynasty in China.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

That rich history hasn’t been lost to time, as Kallmeyer, Kim Shui, and Khaite’s recent shows reimagined the silhouette with unexpected textiles, colors, and styling. The result is a jacket trend that feels reflective of this moment, but can still stand the test of time.

Reformation $ 348 Reformation Reign Jacket Shop Now Reformation

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