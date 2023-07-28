CHEAT SHEET
Cop Fatally Runs Over Woman at Center of Welfare Check
A woman in Wisconsin who was the subject of a police welfare check died when one of the responding officers ran her over with a police car. The Greenfield Police Department said in a statement that the cop on the scene didn’t know that the 42-year-old woman was lying in the middle of the road until it was too late. The woman—later identified by the Milwaukee Medical Examiner as Tracie Dorpat—was transported to the hospital, where she later died. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the unnamed officer responsible has been placed on administrative leave pending investigations by multiple agencies.