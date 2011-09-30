Wisconsin Governor's Aide Resigns

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s chief of staff reportedly resigned on Friday amid rumors that a “John Doe” investigation may be targeting Walker’s office. Keith Gilkes, who has headed the Walker administration through a turbulent year, said his forthcoming departure was unrelated to the ongoing “John Doe” probe that is rumored to be investigating Walker’s staff for engaging in political activity on taxpayer time. Two weeks ago, FBI agents raided the home of a former top Walker aide who recently took a job with the Department of Children and Families. More suspicions about the investigation arose last week week after Walker’s chief spokesperson was granted immunity in the probe.