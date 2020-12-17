Holiday Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
    Wisconsin Lawmaker’s Daughter Holds Indoor Wedding at Closed State Capitol

    Arya Hodjat

    Arya Hodjat

    The daughter of a Republican state senator from Wisconsin held an indoor wedding at the state’s Capitol, despite it being closed to the public due to COVID-19 since March. As the Wisconsin State Journal reported on Thursday, state Sen. Howard Marklein’s daughter walked down the aisle in the Capitol’s Senate Parlor over this past weekend. The Capitol was closed to the public on March 27, and requests to hold events at the Madison building have been rejected since then. According to the Senate’s sergeant at arms, Marklein’s request was approved because only 12 people were invited to the wedding. “It’s not unique in that there have been multiple requests,” Sergeant-at-Arms Ted Blazel said. “It ends up being unique in that it’s the only one that’s taken place, and I will tell you it’s all solely based upon numbers.” The state’s COVID-19 guidelines instruct residents to “avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.”

