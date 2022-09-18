WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces Win First Major League Championship in City History
‘WE CHAMPS!’
The Las Vegas Aces on Sunday defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-71 to win their first championship title—and Vegas’ first major league professional championship in city history. Winning four games in a best-of-five series, the Aces were led by point guard Chelsea Gray, who posted 20 points alone and was named the finals’ most valuable player. “I worked so hard for this,” an emotional Gray said after the game. A’ja Wilson, a power forward who was named the league’s most valuable player for the second time this year, screamed, “We champs! We champs!” as the Aces celebrated around her. The Aces, a team founded 25 years ago, were coached to victory by Becky Hammon, who left an assistant coach position with the San Antonio Spurs to come to Vegas this season. “They’re unbelievable on the court but they’re unbelievable humans, first and foremost,” said Hammon, who was named coach of the year in August. “They care about each other. They invest in each other. It’s been an absolute honor to be their coach.”