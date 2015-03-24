Woman Cleared of Son’s Murder Speaks Out

An Arizona woman who spent more than two decades on death row for her son’s brutal murder before a court dismissed her case spoke publicly about her innocence in Phoenix on Tuesday. Debra Milke maintained she had nothing to do with the murder of her 4-year-old boy, who was told he was going to see Santa Claus and instead was taken to the desert and shot by two men. A federal appeals court overturned Milke’s conviction two years ago and ruled that prosecutors failed to disclose a history of misconduct by the case’s lead investigator, who had lied under oath and violated suspects’ rights during interrogations. “I always believed this day would come. I just didn’t think it would take 25 years, three months and 14 days to rectify such a blatant miscarriage of justice,” she said.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10