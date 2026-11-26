Woman Dies in Grisly Airport Runway Accident
It is unclear why the woman was even at the airport.
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A woman has died after walking into a plane’s propeller at an Alaska airport. Christina Blake, 38, of Wasilla, Alaska, was driving a vehicle on the taxiway at Big Lake Airport as a small plane landed. The Taylorcraft F19 had come to a stop, and authorities say Blake exited her vehicle, gestured to the pilot, and walked into the propeller, Department of Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel tells the Anchorage Daily News. “While the plane was stopped and waiting for the vehicle to move off the taxiway, Blake exited the vehicle, approached the running aircraft, and walked into the airplane’s propeller while it was stationary,” said the Alaska Department of Public Safety. “Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the female was declared deceased at the scene.” The New York Post reports that it is unclear why she was on the runway, as she is not thought to have had any connection to the airport.
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