Woman Hanged From Tree in India

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Bloomberg
Police in Bihar found a 45-year-old mother of four children hanging from a mango tree by her sari on Sunday. Though they are still investigating, there is evidence that she was sexually assaulted and that there was more than one attacker. The incident came days after a 29-year-old woman riding on a bus was raped by seven men and just weeks after the infamous gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a bus in New Delhi on Dec. 16. The former finance minister of Punjab said, “It is a tragedy but at the same time I am not surprised. Until men fear the law then these types of crime are going to continue.”