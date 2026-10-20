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DANGEROUS WATERS

Swimmer Mauled to Death by Shark in Front of Horrified Swimmers

Witnesses say the woman had two “very severe” bites.

UNDATED FILE PICTURE - A Great White Shark swims past a diving cage off Gansbaai about 200 kilometres east of Cape Town. Hunted to the brink of extinction in the 1970's and 1980's, the Great White is now a protected specis in many parts of the world. In South Africa shark cage diving forms a growing business in the eco- and adventure tourism industries.

Ho New/Ho New/REUTERS

By Evgenia Anastasakos

A 65-year-old woman was killed by a shark off the coast of South Africa on Tuesday. The woman was swimming at Orient Beach, a popular spot near KuGompo City, when she was attacked. “We all realized she’d been bitten by a shark, and she was in a very bad way,” a witness told the local public broadcaster SABC. “The bites were very severe, but there were only two, one on her thigh and one on her upper arm.” The woman was brought to shore and declared dead on the beach, Reuters reported. The area has been closed until further notice, and local authorities warned beachgoers to “exercise extreme caution” in a Facebook post. South Africa has a history of deadly shark attacks. Last year, the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File recorded one unprovoked, fatal attack. In 2022, there were two fatal maulings in South Africa, including a 39-year-old woman on vacation at a popular beach.

Evgenia Anastasakos
Evgenia AnastasakosBreaking News Intern

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