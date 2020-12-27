Woman Miraculously Survives After Her SUV Plunges 100 Feet Down to Beach

Read it at Mercury News
San Francisco firefighters say they were shocked to rescue a woman who “miraculously” survived after her SUV plunged more than 100 feet off a cliff onto Ocean Beach, California. The area is inaccessible to cars so rescuers had to call up the surf boat rescue teams to reach the wreckage. The woman, whose injuries are serious but not life threatening, was taken to a local trauma center and is “miraculously in stable condition,” the S.F.F.D. said late Saturday. The wreckage may take days to remove by sea.