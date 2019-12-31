Woman Sues Epstein Estate Over Alleged Encounter When She Was 14
A woman sued Jeffrey Epstein’s estate on Monday over an alleged sexual encounter with the financier when she was 14 years old. The lawsuit, filed in Palm Beach County, Florida, asks for an undisclosed amount of money and states that the woman went to Epstein’s Florida mansion in 2003 when she was “a vulnerable child without adequate parental support.” The woman’s identity is being kept private. The suit claims that the teenager was offered an opportunity by another girl to give Epstein a massage at his mansion for $200. The girl was allegedly brought to a bedroom where Epstein laid on a massage table and instructed the girl to take off her clothes as she massaged him. “During the encounter, plaintiff resisted Jeffrey Epstein’s advances and demands, yet was assured if she complied, then he would stop and it would end soon,” the suit states. Epstein killed himself in his New York City prison cell in August, at age 66, after he pleaded not guilty to sex-trafficking charges.