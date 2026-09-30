OOPS Woman Sues Hospital After Shocking Amputation Error The Ohio woman had to undergo a second operation to remove the correct leg. picture alliance/Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

A woman has filed a lawsuit against an Ohio hospital after doctors amputated the wrong leg during an operation. Sharon Jacks, 74, is accusing Selby General Hospital of gross negligence, battery, and reckless conduct after her left leg was removed in September 2025, instead of her right. She is seeking punitive and compensatory damages. Jacks needed her lower right leg amputated as part of a treatment plan for squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. She eventually had the correct procedure on her right leg four months later at another Ohio hospital. According to the complaint, Jacks suffered “physical injury, permanent disability, pain and suffering, emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, medical expenses and other damages” after her lower left leg was wrongly amputated. The suit states the error occurred even though hospital staff took two “surgical time-outs” to ensure they were operating on the correct limb. Selby General Hospital said the surgical team involved in the procedure were “no longer in their positions.” The hospital added that they are “saddened by what occurred, and our team continues to keep this patient and their family in our prayers.”

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