MARTHA’S LATEST MESS Real-Life Martha of ‘Baby Reindeer’ Fame Faces Harassment Charges This case comes as she sues Netflix over her portrayal in Baby Reindeer as a sinister, relentless stalker. Piers Morgan/Screenshot # 3

The real-life Martha in Baby Reindeer is being charged with racially aggravated harassment for sending inappropriate voicemails containing antisemitic comments. Fiona Harvey is the woman who allegedly stalked and harassed actor and comedian Richard Gadd—which inspired him to write a one-man play later adapted for the Netflix series starring him. The former lawyer allegedly sent attorney Mark Lewis, a Jewish man, a series of voicemails riddled with derogatory comments about Jewish people between September 4 and October 9, 2025. This case comes as Harvey sues Netflix over her portrayal in Baby Reindeer as a sinister, relentless stalker. In the current case heard in court Thursday, prosecutors claimed Harvey referenced “Jewish media” and claimed she had “a lot of Jewish stalkers, while making derogatory remarks about Jewish men and Jewish people as a whole. The accusing team described another message as a “tangent of bigotry comments” about Lewis. Harvey first contacted Lewis by emailing and calling his office about 14 years ago, then contacted him again in September 2025, asking about a client. Lewis replied, saying he doesn’t represent the person and that he can’t discuss his clients. Harvey wanted the case heard in Crown Court after choosing not to enter a plea, and she’s scheduled to appear at Harrow Crown Court on December 17.

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